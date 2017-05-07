4 civilians injured in Indian forces firing

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Four civilians including a minor child were injured as India targeted a village along the Line of Control on Saturday evening, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

“Indian troops committed ceasefire violation and targeted civilians with mortars in village Thruti in Nikiyal sector at LoC. Four civilians injured,” said a statement of the military’s media wing.

It added that Pakistani troops effectively responded to the firing, silencing Indian guns.

The names of those injured in the incident are Barkat wife of M Nazir, 65, Ihsan Naseer, son of M Naseer, 12 years, Naseer Ahmad, son of Nazir Ahmad, 42 years and Farzana Kausar, wife of M Naseer, 35.

All four belonged to the same family, officials said. The causalities occurred in Dharoti Mohra village in Nakyal sector of Kotli district, they added.

“One shell landed on a house at about 8 pm, injuring four family members,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Kotli Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz.

Two of the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nakyal and the other two were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Kotli due to their critical condition, added the police official.

Meanwhile, India has not issued medical visas to Pakistani patients seeking treatment in India for the last two months, it was reported on Saturday. The Indian government has made it difficult for Pakistani patients to seek treatment in India, which has affected thousands of Pakistanis who suffer from liver, kidney and heart diseases.

Many Pakistani patients with liver, kidney and heart diseases travel to India every year for treatment. However, reports have emerged that these patients have continually being denied visas for last two months.