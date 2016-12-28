4 Bandipora students top Hyderabad varsity exams

Bandipora

Four students hailing from various villages of Bandipora district got gold Medals after they were declared toppers in different streams by Moulana Azad Urdu National University Hyderabad.

The students were honoured by Vice Chancellor Zaffer Sareshwala during the 16th convocation held in university on Tuesday. Among the four students three were awarded gold medals for topping Post Graduate Exams in Mass Communication stream for three consecutive years while one got medal for topping Education stream.

Zahoor Ahmad Sofi from Qazipora village of Bandipora topped 2015 Mass communication exams, Fauzia Afaq from Ajar toped 2013 exams and Ulfat Ara from Kunan, who is copy editor in ETV Urdu toped 2014 batch respectively while Barkat Hussain Para from Naidkhai village toped post graduate exams of 2014.

Ulfat and Fozia have received their Bacholers degrees from Degree College Baramulla while Zahoor is Bandipora collge pass out and Barkat from Sumbal College.

During the occasion Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and founder of Rekhta Foundation Rajiv Saraf also received honorary doctorates for their extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture. Talking to Rising Kashmir over phone Ulfat Ara said, “It is the moment of joy for me and my state.”

“Being a girl I want to communicate that every girl should live the life with braveness and valour,” she added and said “I am thankful to the people who supported me during this journey of success.”

Pertinently, two primary class students Tajamul Islam and Hashim Mansoor from the same north Kashmir district bagged gold medals after winning the international championships in Boxing and Karate.—Agencies