Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Four anti-terrorism squad (ATS) personnel were taken into custody by Islamabad police for “fatally shooting a citizen” in Rawal Town on Wednesday night.

A first investigation report (FIR) has been registered at the Shahzad Town police station and the homicide department is investigating the case.

According to the FIR, Inayat Shah and Ijaz Shah were on their way to Margalla Town when the ATS personnel signalled them to stop the car.