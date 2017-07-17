4 army soldiers drown as India targets Pak army vehicle

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on Sunday and targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle across the Line of Control, which resulted in martyrdom of a soldier, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. Indian forces fired on the vehicle at Athmaqam area across the LoC, the ISPR said in a statement, in fresh violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

As a consequence, the vehicle plunged into Neelum River. Body of one martyred soldier has been recovered, while search is on for the remaining three, the statement read.

However, the Pakistan Army retaliated to the cross-border fire and gave a befitting response to the enemy, it added.

On July 10, five Pakistani civilians, including four women, were martyred after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot sector, Satwal, Manwal, Tatrinote areas. The incident also left four others, including three girls, injured.

In response, Pakistan Army destroyed two Indian checkposts leaving four enemy troops dead.