3rd Friday prayers disallowed in Grand Masjid today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, it was the third consecutive Friday, today, that no Friday prayers were allowed at Kashmir’s historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar.

Besides heavy deployment of Indian troops, all roads leading to the mosque in Srinagar were sealed with concertina wires while the gates of the mosque were locked with the aim to curb the thousands of devotees from offering weekly congregational prayers, a statement issued by Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “For the last three consecutive Fridays, Jama Masjid is under lock down and curfew.

It reflects apathy and indifference of anti-Kashmir regime towards people.”—KMS