3G/4G users touch 36.41m mark

Islamabad

The number of 3G and 4G users in the country had reached 36.412 million by November against 35.45 million by October last year.

The number of mobile phone users reached 135.866 million by November-2016 from 134.911 million by October, registering an increase of around 0.94 million during the period.

Statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday revealed that the number of 3G subscribers of Mobilink, Zong and Telenor reached 12.148 million, 6.824 million and 9.504 million by November 2016 against 11.779 million, 6.680 million and 9.237 million by end of October respectively. The number of 3G uses of Ufone reached 5.21 million till the period (November 2016).

Warid LTE subscribers reached 635,054 by end of November against 599,785 by October 2016. The number of 4G (Zong) users jumped from 1,903,285 subscribers during October 2016 to 2,080,720 subscribers by end of November 2016.—APP