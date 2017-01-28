392 bikes, 27 vehicles impounded in capital

Islamabad police on Friday impounded 392 bikes and 27 vehicles at various police stations during checking in the city which were driven without authentic documents. According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani directed for high vigilance in the city following which general hold up and checking was started in various areas.

During this special checking and general hold up, police impounded 392 bikes as well as 27 vehicles being driven without documents. Meanwhile, 91 suspects were also held during checking in various areas.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this exercise is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Meanwhile, 16 professional alm-seekers were also held during campaign against beggars.

In his special directions to all SDPOs and SHOs, the SSP (Operation) said that professional alm-seeking is a social evil and all efforts should be made to curb it.

He directed for vigilance against such elements at markets, avenues and signals. He also directed heads of all police stations to ensure registration of cases against professional beggars after arresting them.

The SSP said that mischievous elements wander in the city in guise of beggars and strict action is needed to curb such activities. Following his directions, police spokesman said that Islamabad Police have started efforts to curb the menace of begging and take prompt legal action against beggars.—APP

