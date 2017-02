Rawalpindi

It has been disclosed on Sunday that there are at least 1951 literate prisoners including 39 MA pass and 289 graduates in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Furthermore, 656 inmates have passed intermediate and 967 have cleared matriculation. 221 prisoners of Adiala Jail are getting education in the 13 literacy centers of jail as well. There are also some prisoners who are preparing for their graduation and masters examinations.— NNI