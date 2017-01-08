38000 juvenile drivers challaned

Staff Reporter

City Traffic Police challaned 38,000 juvenile drivers for violating traffic rules during last year. DIG Traffic Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin disclosed this in a press statement issued here on Saturday.

He advised the parents to prevent their children from running cars and motorcycles which causes the life loss of their children as well as citizens.

The City Traffic Police had given awareness to 15000 youths about traffic laws in different schools, colleges and universities and distributed pamphlets during last month, the DIG stated.