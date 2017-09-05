36 lawbreakers held including 31 for illegally collecting hides

City Reporter

Rawalpindi District Police have nabbed 36 lawbreakers including 31 suspects for illegally collecting hides of the sacrificial animals and violating the instructions issued by the Punjab government.

According to a police spokesman, police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi launched special crackdown against those violating the code of conduct.

He informed that 26 cases were registered during first two days of Eid ul Azha against those who were not authorized to collect hides. Action in accordance with the law was taken against those illegally obtaining skins of the sacrificial animals from the residents and have no permission from the authorities concerned, he added.

Police also took action against those burning ‘Siri-paya’ of the animals over open fire to burn off the hair from the skin.

Nine cases were registered against the violators and 10 persons were sent behind the bars, he informed. Meanwhile, Westridge, City and Naseerabad Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements also netted lawbreakers namely accused Asghar, Saeed, Raheem, Tariq, Abdul and Waheed.