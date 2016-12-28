36 lawbreakers, firework items sellers rounded up

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Police on Tuesday arrested 36 lawbreakers including five kites and firework items sellers from different areas besides recovering 2,010 grams charras, 152 liters wine and 10 pistols 30 bore with 34 rounds from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police held Yousaf for having 1,400 grams charras while Saddar Barooni police netted Iqbal with 255 grams charras.

Waris Khan police apprehended Numan and recovered 15 liter wine while Rafique was sent behind bars for having 20 liter wine. 15 liter wine was also recovered from the possession of Faizan.

Race Course police rounded up Shahid for carrying 10 liter wine. Other accused were nabbed for having illegal weapons, drugs and wine.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan and Airport police arrested four kite sellers namely Bilal, Adeeb, Tariq and Riasat and recovered kites and kite flying string rolls.

Taxila police arrested Amir and seized firework items from his possession. Police had registered separate cases under relevant sections against the accused.