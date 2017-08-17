35A hurdle to outsiders eyeing Kashmir’s land

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, legal experts have said that rights to own land in Jammu and Kashmir belong only to the permanent residents of the territory.

Syed Tassadq Hussain, senior advocate at Kashmir’s High Court and an expert on constitution and international law, told media in Srinagar that the legal and political moves against Article 35A had multiple objectives, the biggest of them being a change in the demography of the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The attempt to change the demography of the state is central to BJP’s position on Kashmir,” the senior lawyer said.

“If we look at the recent move, a number of inferences can be drawn,” Hussain said. “One, it can be a tactical move to see how the people of JK will respond. Then the next move can be prepared accordingly. Two, it may be a strategy to garner votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I see these possibilities in anticipation of the petition seeking repeal of Article 35A being rejected. These new moves are of grave concern. Twenty years ago we could hardly imagine any such thing, but now we are being attacked and in the future we may be killed.”

Muhammad Ishaq Qadri, former Advocate General of occupied Kashmir, said the moves were meant to obliterate Kashmiris and their identity. He told media that the scrapping of Article 35A had been the agenda of the BJP since its inception.

Meanwhile, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor from Kargil, Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan called for the protection of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

“As we heard about the news of the abrogation of Article 35A, I must say we must protect it,” Kacho said in a speech.—KMS