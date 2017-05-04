35 smuggled vehicles impounded

Staff Reporter

The custom department impounded 35 vehicles during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis city on Wednesday.

In line with the directives of Home & Law Minister, the police continued operation against unregistered vehicles across the city.

During separate actions in North Nazimabad, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Johar, PECHS Society, PECHS Society, Federal B Area, Bahadurabad.

In citywide operation, the custom department impounded 35 smuggled and unregistered vehicles.

Separate cases were registered against the owners of the smuggled vehicles and investigation was underway.