35 lawbreakers including 13 gamblers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in a crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 35 lawbreakers including 13 gamblers besides recovering 1810 grams charras, 26 liter liquor, 9mm, 30 bore pistol with four rounds, 13 mobile phones and cash Rs18300 stake money from their possession. According to Police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Ahmed for having 290 grams charras while Moiz was sent behind the bars on recovery of 1280 grams charras. Murree police apprehended Shahbaz with 240 grams charras.

Naseerabad police recovered 10 liter liquor from Saddique. R.A.Bazar police also recovered five liter liquor from Shahron. Other accused were arrested for having illegal weapons and fireworks items. Renting rules, 14 Foreign Act violators were also booked. Police recovered 13 mobile phones, five cocks and Rs 18300 cash stake money.—APP