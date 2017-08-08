35 injured as blast rips thru parked truck in Lahore

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A bomb ripped through a fruit truck parked on Lahore’s Band Road, leaving at least 35 people, mostly passers-by, injured on Monday night. “It was a bomb blast in a fruit truck,” Punjab government spokesman Malik Mu-hammad Ahmad Khan said. The bombing came as deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif prepares to return to Lahore, the power bastion of the ruling PML-N, in a bid to show the street power his party wields in Punjab. DIG Haider Ashraf said the truck was loaded with explosives and experts were combing through the wreckage. “Allah has saved Lahore from big destruction,” he added. Another top government official also confirmed that it was bomb explosion. “The explosive material was planted inside a truck which was loaded with fruit,” Ab-dullah Khan Sumbal told media. “At least 35 people have been injured, most of them were passers-by,” Sumbal said, adding that the injured have been taken to two hos-pitals.

Jam Sajjad Hussain, a rescue service spokesman, said at least three of the injured were in a critical condition.

The explosion reduced the truck to a heap of mangled metal. The explosion left a huge crater at the site.

The blast damaged electricity cables in the area suspending power supply to the neighbourhood. The roof of a nearby house also collapse with the impact of the blast, injuring a minor girl who was pulled out of the rubble.

Attacks in Lahore have become less frequent over the past couple of years but militant groups are still active there and periodically carry out major attacks.

Last month, 26 people, including nine policemen, were killed and 58 others were injured in a bombing attack near the Arfa Karim IT Tower on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road.

Another blast, targeting a census team in April, had resulted in the deaths of six people, including five forces personnel.

Similarly, a suicide blast on February 13 had ripped through a camp of protesting chemists in front of the Punjab Assembly, leaving 13 people dead and 70 others wounded.