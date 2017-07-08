34 persons rescued in road traffic incidents

Rawalpindi

Some 32 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours in which 23 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Friday, 10 victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by the emergency medical teams. The 16 drivers, four underage driver, 12 pedestrians and six passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The 34 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 25 males and nine females while age group of the victims show that four were under 18 years of age. The 29 motorbikes, five motorcars, three vans, one truck and five other or slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.—APP