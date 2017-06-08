Over 3,300 profiteers fined in first ten days of Ramzan

Staff Reporter

The Karachi administration during the first 10 days of Ramzan imposed a fine of around Rs. 9.3 million on 3,327 retailers for violating the officially approved price lists.

The teams constituted following the directives of Karachi Commissioner, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, fined 165 milk sellers; 510 grocers; 272 chicken sellers; 599 green grocers; 1237 fruit sellers and 194 meat sellers, said the authorities concerned here on Wednesday.

Two hundred and seventy six sellers of varied bakery items alongwith 74 other profiteers were also fined from May 28 to June 6.

Areas covered during the campaign included Saddar, Civil Lines, Garden, SITE, Baldia Town, Firozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Gulshan e Iqbal, Gulzar e Hijri, Liaqutabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Baldia Town, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Hyderi, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Model Colony.

The Karachi Commissioner warned that the retailers who are not properly displaying official price lists will also be penalised. Ejaz Ahmed Khan said those found repeatedly indulged in profiteering will be jailed.