33 persons rescued in 25 road accidents

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service Rawalpindi has rescued 33 victims of 25 road traffic accidents. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a total of 25 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during last 24 hours in which 25 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals of the city.

However, seven victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by Emergency Medical Teams. As many as 14 drivers, 10 pedestrians and seven passengers were among the victims of the accidents.—APP