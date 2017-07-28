33 lawbreakers including four suspected dacoits arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in a crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 33 lawbreakers including four suspected dacoits and seven renting rules violators besides recovering 4825 grams charras, 11 bottles of liquor, 10 liter liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 43 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police rounded up Arslan for having 440 grams charras and Husnain for possessing 1160 grams charras.

Race Course police netted Arshad with 1075 grams charras. Gujar Khan police apprehended Qadir for carrying 500 grams charras.

Kahuta police arrested Aslam for having five bottles of liquor while Chontra police nabbed Javed with five liquor bottles. Naseerabad police arrested Bilal for having 10 liter liquor.

Saddar Wah police, on a tip-off raided in New City, Phase-1 area and held four suspected dacoits namely Waseem, Ali Raza, Usman and Afaq and recovered a 30 bore pistol with four rounds.

Taxila police arrested Tanveer, Faisal, Ahmed Amin, Arshad and Amir while Saddar Wah police netted Tahir and Sirajuddin who were renting rules violators. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs, illegal weapons and liquor.—APP