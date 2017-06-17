33 cases registered for hoarding, overcharging

Wah Cant

The local administration registered 33 cases against shopkeepers arrested for hoarding and overcharging in a campaign against profiteers following the recent hike in the prices. Talking to newsmen here on Thursday, Waqas Aslam Marth assistant commissioner said that all price control magistrates were directed to make ensure availability of fruits and vegetables in markets at the prescribed rates. He said that those involved in overcharging and hoarding would be dealt strictly. Food controllers and other concerned quarters would ensure their presence in vegetables markets during bidding hours in the morning so that the prices of food item could be controlled, he added.—APP