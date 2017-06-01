321 shopkeepers fined, 4 sent to jail

City Reporter

The divisional and district administration Karachi have challaned 321 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs 1,165,100 while four were arrested for their continuous involvement in profiteering and violating officially approved price lists.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, during crackdown the administration fined various shopkeepers including 24 milk, 129 fruit, 61 vegetables, 48 grocers, two meat vendor, 26 chicken, 27 bakers and four other vendors.

The action against profiteers were taken in different areas including Garden, SITE, Baldia, Jamshed Quarters, Gulzar Hijri, Shah Faisal, Murad Memon Goth, Bin Qasim, Nazimabad, Orangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquat Abad, Gulshan Iqbal, Feroz Abad, Civil Line, Saddar and Model Colony.

The Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ahmed Khan has said that the crackdown against profiteers will continue till its logical end.