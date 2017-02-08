32 unauthorized schools operating in Westridge, Allahabad to be closed

Staff Reporter

The Senate Standing Committee on Defence was informed Wednesday that 32 unauthorized educational institutes, operating in residential areas of Westridge Cantonment Board of Rawalpindi, would be closed down within three months.

The committee meeting, chaired by Lt Gen (Retd.) Salahuddin Tirmizi, was apprised by Defence authorities that population of the Rawalpindi Cantonment was about one million, and five Cantt Board schools, 23 government schools and 32 unauthorized private schools/educational institutes were operating there.

The Defence authorities also informed that final notice would be served to the unauthorized schools by the Rawalpindi Cantonment by February 15, giving them a three-month time to close their operations and shift from the residential areas.

Following which “the unauthorized schools will be sealed/locked down and not allowed to operate in future.”

The private schools operating in residential properties at Westridge I,II and III include SLS School at Halli road, International Islamic University and School at Halli road, Smart School at Westridge I, Beconhouse School at Halli road, The City School at Westridge I, Radely Elementary School at Khursheed Alam road, Global Educational Academy at Khursheed Alam road, Oriental Grammar School at Westridge I, Dar e Arqam school at Peshawar road, Indus Valley School and Learning at Atta ul Haq road, The Educators School at Atta ul Haq road, Scholars College at atta ul Haq road, Bahria Foundation College at Westridge I, SLS School at Abek road, Westridge Academy main Iqbal road, Dar Arqam School at Abek road, Root International School at Chairing Cross Westridge I, Ambrose Hall School at Westridge, Bahria Foundation College at Westridge I, The Nation School near China Hospital, The Grammar School at Old-6 Avenue-I, Bahria Foundation College Main Peshawar road, Peak Montessori High School at Shah Piyara road, Charter House Montessori School at Shah Piayara road, The Westridge Academy at main Allahabad road, Growing Years High School at main Allahabad road, Peers School of Excellence/Academy at main Allahabad road, The Cantt Cambridge School at main Alabad road, Ali Foundation at Ashiyana Chowk, Albayan School System at main Allahabad road, SLS Montessori at Raja Akram road and Dar Arqam School at Valley road.

The committee was of the view that the schools should be given appropriate time to complete the ongoing educational session to facilitate students studying there.

The action is being taken on a complaint of Senator (R) Muhammad Zahid Khan that private schools and educational institutions are operating in Westridge in violation of the Cantonment Board’s commericalization policy.