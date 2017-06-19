32 suspects arrested during search operations

CHARSADDA, KASUR, LAHORE

Twenty-three suspects including a woman were arrested during search operation conducted by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in various areas of Charsadda, Kasur and Lahore. According to details 10 suspects were arrested in various areas of Charsadda and Tarnab.

Meanwhile, 13 suspects including a woman were arrested during search operation conducted by police all across Kasur district. The operation was conducted under the National Action Plan. Meanwhile, 10 houses were searched while particulars of 42 were verified through biometric during a police search operation in Muslim Town area of Lahore.

The police have arrested 904 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during the current month. According to police spokesman Amir Waheed, the arrested criminals included 324 proclaimed offenders, 267 target offenders, 151 drug-traffickers, 131 illicit weapon-holders and 31 court absconders. The police also recovered 103 pistols, 19 guns, seven rifles, three revolvers, one Kalashnikov, six carbines, a number of bullets/cartridges, 165 grams opium, 105.782-kgr charas and 1,557 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also unearthed two distilleries during the month, the spokesman added.

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 14 drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. A spokesman for Police department said that during ongoing drive against drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 14 drug pushers recovering 4090 gram hashish, 85 bottles liquor, 2 guns, 1 rifle and 2 pistols along with rounds from them. The arrested accused were identified as Adil, Abdul Jabbar, Ghulam Muhammad, Naeem Abbas, Rafaqat, Wajeeh ul Hassan and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.—APP