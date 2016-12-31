32 PO arrested in search operation

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Hafizabad police have arrested 32 suspected people from Kasooki police station precinct during search operation on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Kasooki police have taken 32 suspected people into its custody from police station Kasooki precincts and after verification of their particulars 27 of them were released.

Police have recovered heavy contingent of illicit arms and drugs from six persons and registered separate cases against them, spokesman said and added that accused Amar , Mujahid, Azam etc were also involved in robberies and other heinous crimes.

He further said that the district police have enhanced security in the district and police were high alert in prevailing security situation in the country.