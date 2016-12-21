32 cops awarded punishments including dismissal from service

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

As many as 32 cops Tuesday were awarded various departmental punishments including dismissal from service by City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi on misuse of power, dereliction from duty, poor investigation and other charges.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, the CPO took stern action against the cops during a meeting held here at CPO office which was chaired by him. The cops faced minor to major punishment.

Apart from cut in salaries and stoppage to annual increment, the punishments even include termination and dismissal from the services of the policemen.

The spokesman claimed the move would prove result-oriented and the results would expected to emerge within the next few months. He informed that those who were awarded punishment of dismissal from service included Sub-Inspector Ghulam Shabbir, SI Rafaqat Hussain, Lady Constable Iram, Constables Abdullah, Mashood Hussain, Bilal Saghir and Qamar Zaman.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Azhar Mahmood was given punishment of forfeiture of three-year service. Traffic ASI Shahid Masood was awarded punishment of forfeiture of three months service.