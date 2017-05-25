318 Ramazan bazaars made functional in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab government has established 318 Ramazan bazaars and agriculture fair price shops throughout the province of Punjab to facilitate the people at large during the holy month of Ramazan with the subsidy worth more than Rs.9 billion announced by the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on edibles of common use. These Ramazan bazaars will be fully operational from Thursday for the consumers.

This was disclosed in a video-link conference held at Civil Secretariat Lahore under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja. Lord Mayor Lahore Col. R. Mubasher Javed and Administrative Secretaries of the relevant provincial departments were present on the occasion while all the deputy commissioners and other senior field officials posted in various districts and tehsils remained available on video-link.

Shamail Ahmad Khawaja directed all the administrative officers to implement the historic Ramazan package announced by the Punjab Chief Minister in letter and spirit. He said, the Punjab bureaucracy has accepted this gigantic task to provide subsidy to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan in its real sense as a challenge.

The deputy commissioners should themselves be present in the fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis in early morning regularly at the time of auction of edibles to supervise the process while the price control magistrates should remain high alert during the whole month 7 days a week in the ramzan bazaars and Agriculture Fair Price Shops so that state of fairness and quality of services could be maintained for the facility of common consumers.

Additional Chief Secretary emphasized that electronic scale be placed at prominent spot in every weigh & measures stall so that the consumers can easily verify the exact weight and measures of the commodities of daily use.

He advised all the deputy commissioners to participate personally in the Iftar event at various Madni Dastarkhawans established in their area of administrative control by the philanthropists to demonstrate solidarity with them as a token of respect.