312 political parties fail to submit accounts statements with ECP

Islamabad

As many as 312 political parties have failed to submit their statements of bank accounts for financial year 2016-17 with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within due time. According to an official of ECP, some major political parties couldn’t submit their statements of accounts including Mutahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), Muslim League (Functional), Pakistan Muslim League (Zia), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Junejo).

He said that as many as 31 political parties out of 345 have submitted their statements of bank accounts for financial year 2016-17 with the ECP within due time. He said that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and Qaumi Watan Party has submitted its accounts details after expiry of final date for submission of details. He said that any such political party which has failed to submit party account statements within due time will not be allowed to contest any future election and these political parties will not be issued party symbol by the ECP.

He said that the ECP has received statements from political parties included Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan (F),Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Awami National Party, Pak Sarzameen Party Pakistan Women Muslim League, Pakistan Gharib Party, Pakistan Jamat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan (Ropri), Tehreek-e-Tahafuze Pakistan, Jamhoori Watan Party, Move on Pakistan, Hazara Democratic Party, Sindh United Party, Pakistan Muslim League Pakistan People’s Party Workers, Pakistan Muhammadi Party, Pakistan Social Justice Party, Pakistan Supreme Democratic Party, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto), Pakistan Reh-e-Haq, Pakistan Awami Muslim League, Pakistan People’s Front, National Party, Awami League, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat Allah-O-Akbar Tehreek and Mustaqbil Pakistan.

He said that the final date for submission of political parties’ statement of accounts for financial year 2016-17 with the ECP expired on August 29 (Tuesday).—APP