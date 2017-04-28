310,000 laptops distributed among students

Shahbaz initiative in Punjab

115,000 more to cost Rs 7b

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif said that opponents of public welfare projects are tantamount to opposing country’s development and prosperity as elites don’t want the fate of poor’s to change for better.

He said: It won’t happen now in Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam and Iqbal as I have vowed to deliver best higher education facilities to children of the province and will give all-out resources in this regard. I haven’t chosen the title of KHADIM-e-PUNJAB for political point scoring but opted it for serving people and I will always abide by it.

The Chief Minister said that we have provided all-out resources to empower our youth and has distributed 03 Lakh 10 thousand Laptops before at immaculate legitimacy premise while 01 Lakh 15 thousand to be distributed now among talented students in the 4th phase. He expressed these thoughts at a ceremony of 4th Phase of Laptop Distribution held at AIWAN-e-IQBAL Thursday.

Congratulating the recipients who have achieved Laptops, CM said that they definitely have burnt mid-night oil and worked honestly. He said that Punjab has promoted merit culture denying all bamboozling and boti-mafia. He said that merit and CHO LO ASMAAN are two wheels of same vehicles that is why we are giving you most recent tablets with the goal that you can convey eminence to Pakistan by making best utilization of this innovation.

Rejected the suggestion of giving old laptops to students because I want them to equip with latest trend so we are providing them I-7 Laptops of Dell Company. Only students of Punjab are not beneficiaries of this scheme but children from all units of Pakistan will cherish it. CM added that when he initiated this scheme back in 2011, foes tried to malign it by blaming that I am trying to purchase their votes but our good intentions prevailed as we think that laptops look much better in the hands of youth rather than guns as guns bring extremism in country whereas laptops by introducing technology friendly environment makes country move further on the road of prosperity. He said that attendance of teachers and students are ensured in Punjab by providing them with 50 thousand Tablets.

He said critics of Orange Line Train and Metro Bus don’t want general masses to enjoy a comfortable and economic ride. Those evil minded people have tried to make it controversial by saying that it will damage national heritage buildings but we have submitted experts report to Supreme Court which will nullify all these blames. He said that national resources were plundered ruthlessly by leaders in Past but we have put country on the path of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.