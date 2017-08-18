31,000 packets of expired imported chocolates seized

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a godown after recovery of huge stock of expired imported chocolates here on Thursday. The PFA team on a tip-off raided a godown situated at College Road in Rawalpindi. During operation 31,000 packets of expired imported chocolates which were being supplied to Super Stores were recovered.

The PFA officials said that the record states that chocolates were expired before they were imported. The PFA seized the recovered stock of chocolates, sealed the godown and after registering a case against the owner of godown started an investigation.

Earlier on Monday PFA sealed a soft drinks factory and a café over use of substandard material and chemicals in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate in KotLakhpat Lahore on Sunday.

At the same time PFA sealed a café and imposed Rs2, 00,000fines over use of substandard food commodities, unhygienic condition and absence of required documents in Defense area.

PFA sealed sweetmeat production unit in Rawalpindi and Lahore ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr during a crack-down.