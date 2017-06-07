31 position holder students visit PHC London

Islamabad

A group of 31 top position holder students of Matric, Intermediate and Graduation levels from all over Pakistan visited the Pakistan High Commission London on June 5.

Welcoming the students, Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, congratulated them on their academic achievements, said a press release received here from Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday.

He commended students’ aspirations to serve Pakistan in diverse fields and asked them to be a proud Pakistani. The High Commissioner hoped that their interaction with a host of public and private institutions in the UK would be productive and rewarding.

The High Commissioner appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for providing the student with an excellent opportunity to visit foreign educational institutions and get deeper understanding of diverse cultures.

He called upon the students to make the most of this opportunity to enrich their learning experience by interacting with the academic luminaries in the UK. The Government of Punjab has undertaken this initiative to familiarize the bright and promising students from all over Pakistan, with the leading educational institutions of the European countries.

The objective is to encourage them to pursue education at the world’s leading academic institutions. The students will also get to know the cutting edge technologies and academic practices in the developed world.

The group, during their stay in the UK will be visiting prestigious academic institutions in the UK where they will get exposure to contemporary teaching and research methods. The students are accompanied by Dr. Rukhsana Kousar, Vice Chancellor, Lahore College for Women University and Shahid Iqbal, Additional Secretary, Chief Minister’s Secretariat Punjab.—APP