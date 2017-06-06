Over 30pc fruit perished in boycott campaign

Multan

Nearly 30 to 35 percent fruits perished at shops due to three-day boycott campaign against their high prices. According to a survey conducted by APP, a good number of middle class and educated people remained away from fruit shops during the campaign which not only affected sale of fruits but also vegetables.

“We are earning minor profit on fruits but an ample quantity of the fruits perished due to boycott”, a fruit seller said. Muhammad Naeem, another shopkeeper at Pul Bararan, said that he had closed his shop on third day due to low sale of fruits. He added that nearly 30 percent fruits perished at his shop. He said that he tried to sell the fruit on lower rates but could not attract customers due to boycott campaign.

Another shopkeeper namely Sajjad, resident of Allah Shafi Chowk also expressed concern over wastage of fruits especially on second and third day of boycott campaign. He said that nearly 30 to 40 percent fruits perished at his shop.

However, fruit sale remained normal at Ramazan Bazaars, wherein government provided items on subsidized prices. Muhammad Saad Qureshi, resident of MDA Chowk, informed APP that he was purchasing fruits from MDA Ramazan Bazaar because prices of fruits, vegetables and other items are low as compared to other bazaars.

3 days fruit boycott helps low down prices in Hazara: The boycott of fruits campaign remained successful after passing three days in Abbottabad and other cities of Hazara as its prices were slightly down in theses areas on Monday. As per market survey, a large number of people refused to buy expensive fruits which effect the excessive price and shopkeepers were selling the fruits on reasonable rates.

Although in Hazara division the campaign against profiteers was not organized but social media played pivotal role in joining the people for the cause. First time in the history of the country, people have registered their protest against extra profit during the holy month of Ramadan in a civilized manner..—APP