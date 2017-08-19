Over 3,000 students visit Pak Development Summit, Expo

Islamabad

As many as 3,000 students of different public and private educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities visited ‘Pakistan Development Summit and Expo’ during first two days of the event.

The 4-day ‘Pakistan Development Summit and Expo’ is being organized by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms in connection with the 70th Independence Day of the country, Chief Education in the Planning Commission of Pakistan and Coordinator of the Summit Dr Gull Muhammad Leghari said.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the aim of the summit was to introduce the new generation with the journey of 70 years of Pakistan and history of economic and social transitions.

The other objective of the expo was to highlight the achievements made in different sectors of the economy during last 70 years and to sensitize the youth about their future responsibilities, he added.

He said all private and public educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including schools and colleges were invited to attend the summit and apprise the students about the social and economical history of the country.

He said about seven top institutions had visited the expo, adding that in every hour an educational institution was visiting the expo.

He said students were taking keen interest in the picture gallery in which the history of social and economic transition were displayed.

In order to make the event more attractive and cultural shows depicting the tradition and culture of the four provinces were also organized.

Special shows for children visiting the show were also the part of the daily activities, he said adding that the expo would be open during the week end He said 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to visit the expo during weekend.—APP