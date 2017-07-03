Over 3000 patients daily visit new Services OPD

City Reporter

More than 3000 patients are getting facilities of medical check-up and laboratory tests daily at the newly opened OPD block of Services Hospital Lahore.

The three-storey block of OPD has various departments where specialist doctors are available to examine the patients visiting hospital from across the province. The new block of OPD also has modern pathology and radiology laboratories where people can avail diagnostic services under one roof.

The OPD has a seven-storey building, out of which 3 floors are made functional while remaining building would be handed over to the hospital administration within next few months. Hospital sources told media persons here Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will formally inaugurate the OPD block after its completion.

The hospital administration converted the old building of OPD into the store for medicine and other medical materials.

AMS OPD Dr Fouzia Saeed said that a shuttle service has also been launched to shift serious patients from new OPD to the emergency department. She added that after being fully functional, Services hospital’s OPD will be made a role model in terms of medical services for other hospitals.