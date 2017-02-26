300 suspects including Uzbek, Afghans held

Army asks citizens to assist Rangers

Islamabad

The law enforcement agencies personnel arrested over 200 suspects including proclaimed offenders and Afghan nationals besides recovering arms and drugs from their possession during country wide search operations on Saturday/Sunday night..

The LEAs arrested more than 30 suspects besides recovering arms and drugs from their possession in search operation in Gulberg and other areas of the provincial capital Peshawar.

The police during search operations in Bannu city and surrounding areas arrested 75 suspects besides recovering arms from their possession.

About a dozen Afghan nationals among 20 others were arrested during search operations in Karmpur and Jamal Ghouspur areas of Kashmore, in Sindh.

During search operations of Rangers and other LEAs personnel in Malir, Pinhor Goth, Gabol Town, New Karachi, Shershah, Abu Zar Colony, Fatima Jinnah Colony, Ali Muhammad Goth and surrounding areas, more than 160 suspects including illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested with arms, ammunitions and drugs.

In Bahawalpur, 22 suspects were arrested including some Afghan nationals on Sunday. Those arrested include Uzbek and Afghan nationals. During combing operation in Kalorkot and surrounding areas 13 suspects were detained with arms.

The LEAs conducted search operation in Basti Hijana of Dera Ghazi Khan during which four outlaws were arrested. More than 25 suspects were apprehended with weapons in Small Industrial Area and other localities of Sargodha. Arms were recovered from the detainees.

Meanwhile, the ISPR urged citizens on Sunday to assist the paramilitary force in rooting out terrorism from the Punjab.

“Report suspicious activity/ information related to terrorism in Punjab direct to Punjab Rangers on following: call 04299220030/99221230, SMS 03408880047, WhatsApp 03408880100, email: help@pakistanrangersp-unjab.com, Postal address: Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Punjab. 33 Ghazi Road Lahore,” a statement said.