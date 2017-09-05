Over 300 parties yet to submit accounts statements with ECP

Islamabad

As many as 312 political parties have failed to submit their statements of bank accounts for financial year 2016-17 with the top poll supervisory body within due time. According to an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), some major political parties couldn’t submit their statements of accounts including Mutahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), Muslim League (Functional), Pakistan Muslim League (Zia), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Junejo).

He said that as many as 31 political parties out of 345 have submitted their statements of bank accounts for financial year 2016-17 with the ECP within due time.

He said that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and Qaumi Watan Party has submitted its accounts details after expiry of final date for submission of details.

Any such political party which has failed to submit party account statements within due time will not be allowed to contest any future election and these political parties will not be issued party symbol by the ECP, he added. —APP