Over 300 farmers booked for stealing water

Our Correspondent

Badin

Pangrio police on Thursday registered an FIR No 20, 2017 against three hundred farmers for forcibly taking the irrigation water from the Khairpur Gambo regulator. The sub-engineer Abdul Majeed Channa, the complainant of the case stated that some three hundred farmers under the leadership Manzoor Ahmed Chandio, Rajab Ali Sirai and Zahid Gujar stormed the Sangi regulator near Malkani Sharif and after closing the gates diverted the flow in their waterway Sangi Minor on Wednesday.

Mr. Channa claimed that when they tried to stop them from the illegal practices that threatened their staffers of the dire consequences adding he claimed most of the protesters were carrying the lethal weapons.

SHO Pangrio police station Mr. Aftab Ahmed Rind, when contacted told that FIR under sections of 430 and 34 PPC was registered against three known accused and over three hundred unidentified people. Mr. Rind said police was conducting the raids to first arrest the main accused and their accomplices.

Pir Fayaz Hussain Shah Rashdi, the chairman of Sindh Abadagar Association, struggling for the due share of water in 17 branches of Khairpur Gumbo irrigation sub -division, said that irrigation officials were themselves responsible for the mess, which was forcing the local farmers to take the law in their hands and were stealing the water of share of the tail-end growers on gunpoint.

Mr. Rashidi deplored that secretary irrigation visited the regulator on April 26 and directed his subordinates to ensure the transparent distribution among the farmers. Mr. Rashdi said that terrible water crises was forcing to take up the arms and feared that irrigation officials and influential were trying to lead the bloodbath among the small growers and the farmers of the area.