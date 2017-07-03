300 dilapidated buildings pose threat to residents

Rawalpindi

As the monsoon season has set in, almost 300 dilapidated buildings still existed in the city area posing a serious threat to the residents.

The authorities of Rawal Town administration, Cantt Board and City District Government failed to vacate the dilapidated buildings.

These buildings were located in Sarafa Bazaar, Bhabra Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Narankari Bazaar, Ganjmandi, Railway Road, Gawalmandi, Hataha Mitu Khan, Workshopi Mohallah, Railway Station Road and other areas had become more dangerous in monsoon season.

A resident of Gangmandi Mamoon Abbasi told APP that scores of building hang in the locality which is the constant threat for the residents and nearby as yet no action had been taken and appealed to concerned authorities to take serious notice of the situation. Meanwhile, the city district Government Rawalpindi has finalized all the arrangement to cope with possible flood.—APP