30 wake-up points set up on highways

Staff Reporter

The Motorway Police N-5 Central has established 30 wake-up points at various locations on national highways.

The initiative has been taken to refresh tired drivers to avoid road accidents due to dozing-at-wheel. Motorway police officials stop all kinds of vehicles at these spots for some time to help drivers fresh up, said DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig while inspecting a wake-up point here on Saturday.

The DIG said the initiative has been taken to ensure road safety by attempting to reduce the number of traffic accidents caused due to people falling asleep while driving.