Over 30 countries to participate in Plasti & Pack show

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The B2B exhibition to offer great opportunities for International exhibitors to explore the emerging Pakistani market, for their respective products and services at the show being held in Karachi.

Industry & brand owners are now fully aware and prepare to cater changing consumer demands of safety, hygiene & convenience, longer shelf life & appeal by competitive multiplicity of products & these B2B events are fully focused in providing variety of solutions to the industry

The comprehensive lineup of local and global exhibitors are representing more than 350 companies from 30 countries to participate in the B2B event.

The countries includes exhibitors from: Austria, Germany, China, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Switzerland, Turkey, Singapore.

UAE, Sweden, Ukraine, Taiwan, United Kingdom, USA and Vietnam. A high profile annual packaging forum is also been planned on Wednesday, 2nd, August, the second day of the exhibition.

The theme of the seminar is “Flexible Packaging in Pakistan: Issues, Challenges & Opportunities”.

Prominent speakers from Germany, UAE and Pakistan well supported by government institutions, trade associations, , publications and local industry, which includes : Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, (PCSIR), Engineering Development Board, (EOBI), Pakistan Food Association, Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association, College of tourism and hotel management, (COTHM), Pakistan Dairy Association, (PDA), Pakistan Poultry Association, (PAA), Pakistan Chefs Association, Flexible Package.

Plasti Pack-2017 & Iftech-2017, is not a miss event for the industry looking to long term business ties with the leading suppliers of the related technologies which includes latest machines and materials in injection & blow molding, extrusion & blown film, packaging, recycling, food processing, beverage processing & filling, bakery, confectionery & commercial kitchen equipment, flavors and aromatics etc.