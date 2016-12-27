$30 billion in CPEC projects implemented so far: Ahsan

Beijing

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday that projects worth $30 billion have been implemented under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing academics from Peking University in China prior to 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) scheduled on December 29 the minister said that CPEC was the biggest project under China’s One-Belt One-Road initiative that will unite the entire region.

He said that with the addition of new projects in the 6th JCC, investment in CPEC will further increase.

He said that CPEC related industrial cooperation will kick-start an economic revolution in Pakistan while the economic zones will generate investment and employment opportunities for the country.

Eight industrial zones will be set up in all provinces of the country, he said, adding that there is recommendation of 2 zones within Balochistan, including Gwadar free zone.

For the security of Chinese companies working on CPEC, a new security force has been formed, he added.

He said China and Pakistan together will defeat all anti-CPEC forces, adding that participation of high level officials from the provinces in JCC is the symbol of national unity and commitment.

“The involvement of provinces in JCC with full spirit will help complete the CPEC projects on fast pace,” he added.

He said education, agriculture and tourism sectors will eventually grow in long-term programmes.

The minister said that China and Pakistan universities should work together to promote education and added that people-to-people contacts will also be developed through CPEC.

He said that various projects of cooperation between Pakistan and China media industry are also under consideration.—AFP