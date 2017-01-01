3 youth injured in fresh clashes in Samboora

Srinagar

Three youth received bullet and pellet injuries in clashes with government forces during a cordon and search operation in the Samboora area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

Government forces, on an input about movement of militants in the area, had laid a cordon in Akram Dar Mohalla of Samboora early in the morning. The troops, witnesses said, besides carrying out searches also laid nakas on the national highway and the Pulwama road where they conducted thorough searches of both public and private vehicles.

As the search operation was on, witnesses said, angry youth hit the streets and clashed with the troops. The youth hurled stones and bricks at the troops, who in retaliation lobbed tear smoke shells and fired shots in the air. During the clashes, several youth suffered injuries with two of them hit by bullets and one by pellets. A doctor at sub-district hospital (SDH) Pampore said that three injury cases were brought to the hospital.

“We received a total of three cases. Two had bullet injuries in legs and one had been hit by pellets in right shoulder. All of them after being given first aid were referred to Srinagar,” the doctor told Kashmir Reader, adding that the condition of all three of them was stable.

The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Pampore. They were identified as Feroz Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Rasool Shah of Patalbagh Pampore, Rouf Ashraf Rather son of Mohd Ashraf Rather of Samboora and Sheikh Shabir Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Samboora Pampore.

Superintendent of police Awantipora, Mohammad Zahid told Kashmir Reader that people of Samboora locality started throwing stones on forces after search operation was closed off. He said that troops resorted to aerial firing to disperse off the protesters. “The security forces fired few rounds (of bullets) and teargas shells in self-defense resulting in injuries to thee persons,” he said.

Meanwhile, the army carried out a major search operation in Mahind village of Sirigufwara on Friday. The army men, locals said, laid siege to the village early morning and conducted house-to-house searches in different localities. The search was called off in the afternoon.—KR