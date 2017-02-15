3 suicide blasts rock Peshawar, Mohmand agency

Seven including four security men killed; Four judges among over two dozen injured

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Peshawar and Mohmand agency were Wednesday rocked by three suicide explosions that left at least seven people including four men in uniform dead and over two dozen others wounded including four judicial officers whose vehicle was targeted in the provincial metropolis. Three female Civil Judges are among the injured. PTI chief Imran Khan was scheduled to pass through the same route.

In what could be termed an another alarming incident, within 48 hours of the deadly Lahore that ate up 13 people including top police officials, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive laden motor cycle with the official van of the Judiciary staff near Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar that badly damaged the vehicle killing the driver identified as Khursheed on the spot while over dozen others sustained serious injuries. Those injured include three female Civil Judges namely Amna Haider, Rabia Warsi, Tehreemaa Sabahat and Civil Judge Asif Jadoon.

As the security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site of the blast and cordoned off the area to conduct rescue operations, the victims were rushed to the close by Hayatabad Medical complex for treatment where their conditions was described as stable. “The blast was carried out around 3:30 PM near the Phase five Chowk. The attacker came on a motorcycle and hit the vehicle as he detonated his explosives”. Said the Capital police Officer Peshawar Tahir Khan while talking to newsmen adding the body parts of the bomber and clues from the scene appeared to show that around 15 kilograms of high-grade explosives were used in the blast.

SSP Operation Peshawar Sajjad Khan also confirmed the attack was a suicide bombing saying the bomber’s body parts had been recovered. The Police authorities, however, confirmed the vehicle carrying four judges and other judicial officials was plying on the road without security.

“PTI Chief Imran Khan who is in the town was due to pass through this route and attend a function at Hayatabad Medical complex”. Provincial Minister Information minister Mushtaq Ghani told media persons.

Earlier in the morning as many as six people including four security personnel were killed in a suicide explosion at the main gate of the Mohmand agency’s Headquarters. The Inter Services public Relations communiqué said a major terror bid was foiled by the security personals by intercepting the suicide bombers (believably from Afghanistan) who planned to play havoc in the area.

Reports reaching here said security forces and the Intelligent agencies had credible information that terrorists from Afghanistan were planning to carry out major terror attack in the region. Hence security forces were informed accordingly and the two suicide bombers when attempted to break into the main gate of the Headquarters were intercepted by the Levis men guarding the gate. One of the bombers detonated the explosives while other was gunned down by the security personals.

However, in the process six people including four levis personals and a school teacher were martyred while around a dozen others sustained injuries.

“Two suicide bombers were on a motorbike – one blew himself up while the other was killed by firing of the security forces that foiled large scale damage attempt”. ISPR said.

An hour later, another suicide attacker struck in Mosal Kor area of the Mohmand Agency. The attacker detonated the explosive device attached to him when security force personnel tried to apprehend him. The suicide attacker, political authorities said was attempting to enter the office of the political agent but was intercepted by the alert guards at the gate upon which he detonated himself.

The security forces are reported to have kicked off large scale search and net operation in the area though the terrorists continued to be at large. However, at least five terrorists were killed in a search operation in Mohmand Agency on Wednesday.

The security forces carried out search operation in different areas of Ghalanai after suicide attack on the office of political administration. At least five terrorists were killed in the operation, while more than 20 suspects were taken into custody. Said the spokesman of the Frontier Corps (FC) in a communiqué dispatched to media Wednesday afternoon.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran Khan while strongly condemning the suicide attacks in Peshawar and Mohmand agency on Wednesday , called for the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at earliest and mainstreaming the tribal areas for elimination of terrorism from the country.

Talking to newsmen after suicide attack on judges van in Hayatabad, the PTI chief said that mainstreaming of the FATA has been unnecessarily delayed, which should have been carried out after completion of Zarb-e-Azb operation. He said that FATA should be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with consensus and there was no other solution.