3 robbers killed in police encounters

City Reporter

At least three robbers were killed while several others escaped after separate police encounters while a woman was shot dead by robbers upon resistance in various cities of Punjab on Saturday.

According to details, the police approached a gang of robbers engaged in looting citizens at gunpoint in Taru Sanbhal area at Laliyan-Jhang Road in Chiniot. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and tried to flee. In cross firing one robber was killed while his other accomplices managed to flee.

Armed robbers gunned down a woman upon resistance during looting motorcyclists at Kheekha Road in Toba Tek Singh.

Police chased a two-member robber’s gang fleeing after committing a robbery at Kamahan Road and approached it in Nishtar Colony of the provincial capital Lahore where an encounter took place. In exchange of fire one robber was killed while other fled from the scene.