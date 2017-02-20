3 reports of standing bodies laid before Senate

Some three reports of various standing committees including Law and Justice and Defence were laid in the Senate on Monday.

The reports were laid in the House by Chairman of the Committees Muhammad Javed Abbasi and Mushahid Hussain Syed.

Javed Abbasi presented the report of the committee on the bill to provide for the constitution of commissions of Inquiry [The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Bill, 2016] in the House.

Similarly Mushahid Hussain Syed presented two reports including the number of doctors, paramedical and administrative staff working in the Cantonment Board Hospital Rawalpindi and orders of the defence ministry to the residents of Cantonment areas of Loralai to vacate the land despite the fact that the same has been allotted to them for 100 years in the House.

Meanwhile, Mushahid Hussain Syed withdrew his two bills including the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the National Cyber Security Council Bill, 2014.—APP

