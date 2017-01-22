3 policemen suspended for taking bribe

Three officials of Shums Colony Police Station have been suspended for allegedly taking bribe while performing duty at a check point here near Sanjani Motorway Toll Plaza. The suspended officials include Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Siddiqui, and constables Zakaullah and Nishat.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad, he took the action against the officials on the complaint of a journalist of taking bribe from his son. The journalist complained to the SSP that the officials had stopped his son for using fancy number plates on his car, but then let him go after taking Rs 200 as bribe.—APP

