3 policemen, 2 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, three policemen and two Indian soldiers were killed and several others injured in an attack on District Police Lines in Pulwama, today.

Unknown attackers stormed the District Police Lines, Pulwama, where hundreds of Indian policemen and troops are stationed. Three policemen and two soldiers were killed while many others wounded in the attack. Exchange of fire between the attackers and the Indian forces’ personnel was going on till reports last came in. Indian army pressed its helicopters into service to locate the attackers. High alert has been sounded in south Kashmir while the puppet authorities have suspended Internet services in Pulwama district.

After the attack, Indian forces cordoned off the areas around the Police Lines, causing huge inconvenience to the people. Youth took to the streets and pelted stones on the troops and police personnel deployed in the town. The forces’ personnel fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters. Indian authorities have claimed the killing of one of the attackers.

On the other hand, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the US assertion that India and Pakistan should engage in direct dialogue to reduce tension and resolve bilateral issues including the Kashmir dispute. He hoped that the US and other world powers would keep their pledge to support the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and build a moral, political and diplomatic pressure on India to settle the dispute.

Massive protests broke out in Nagbal area of Ganderbal district, today, after an Indian army vehicle deliberately hit and critically injured a woman. The protesters demanded arrest of the driver of the vehicle. The students of Government Degree College, Kokernag, in Islamabad district clashed with Indian troops soon after the so-called minister, Nayeem Akhtar, left the area. Nayeem Akhtar was in Kokernag to inaugurate a road.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Naidkhai area of Bandipora district, today, against the establishment of a military camp by Indian Army.—KMS