3 PIA flights to Karachi diverted due to fog

KARACHI

Three flights of Pakistan International Airlines scheduled to land in Karachi were diverted to other cities due to heavy fog on Friday morning, leaving relatives of passengers in a state of confusion.

Flights PK-214 from Dubai to Karachi and PK-307 from Lahore to Karachi were diverted to Muscat while PK-732 from Jeddah to Karachi was diverted to Lahore, PIA spokesman Danyal Gilani said in a statement.

“Due to heavy fog the visibility was less than 50 meters, hence the plane could not land in Karachi,” he said.

He said the two flights were diverted to Muscat as visibility at all airports near Karachi was poor. Later with improved visibility flight operation at Karachi was restored. After the fog cleared, the plane took off for Karachi from Muscat and landed at 12:07pm.

“Now with improved visibility flight operation at Karachi has been restored,” the statement said.