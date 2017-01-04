3 Pak stars to quarterfinals of President Gold Cup

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman, Farhan Mehboob and Israr Ahmed Tuesday moved into quarterfinals after recording wins in the main round of President Gold Cup International Tournament being played here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

Farhan Zaman defeated countrymen Waqar Mehboob in a well fought 26-minute contest. Waqar, who appeared an easy opponent in the first set, showed a lot of resilience in the next two sets but lost the fixture 11-3, 11-7, 13-11.

Israr Ahmad beat countrymen Tayyab Aslam in a nail-biting contest. He dominated in the first set to win it 11-3. But in the next set Tayyab came back from behind strongly and took it 8-11.

However, Israr bounced back and won the next two sets in the same fashion 11- 8, 11-8. The match lasted for 45 minutes.

In another matxh, Farhan Mehboob overcame countrymen 11-7, 11-7, 11-1 in 32-minute battle.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s LSO Au and Tsz Fung Yip and Egypt’s Karim Al-Fathi and Mohammed Red Youssef Soliman also recorded wins in the main draw matches.—APP