3 killed, 2 injured in Sanghar marriage clash

Sanghar

A woman among three people was killed while two others injured as two groups clashed over marriage feud here on Thursday. Police said that armed men of two groups had old enmity over marriage issue traded fire in village Anwar Wassan of Sanghar. Woman among three people was killed and two others injured in cross firing. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case against armed men of both groups started raids for their arrest.—INP