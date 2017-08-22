3 Kashmiri students arrested in Telangana

Hyderabad

Indian police arrested three Kashmiri engineering students for allegedly not standing up when the Indian national anthem was played in a cinema hall at Hyderabad in Telangana.

The incident occurred when the three students studying at a private college in Hyderabad went to a cinema hall under Rajendra Nagar Police Station limits to watch a movie and allegedly did not stand up when the Indian national anthem was played before the film’s screening, media reports said. “The management of the theatre lodged a complaint with police, stating that the three persons did not stand up when the national anthem was played when all others in the cinema hall were standing,” Deputy Commissioner of Police P V Padmaja told a news gathering agency.—KMS